كوريا الجنوبية تطلق صاروخا فضائيا جديدا من صنعها

KSLV-II launch schedule

🚀 First launch : October 21st, 2021 / 1.5ton dummy sat to 700km SSO

🚀 Second launch : May 19th, 2022 / 1.3ton dummy sat + 0.2ton test sat to 700km SSO



After the wet dress rehearsal(probably September) the launch date will be finally confirmed. pic.twitter.com/tihq5tVjut