وكالة الفضاء الصينية تصدر خمس صور جديدة تظهر المناظر الطبيعية الشاسعة على المريخ

[🔴CNSA Released New Images from Mars by Zhurong Rover] Newly released photos include close inspection of Martian rocks and sand dune. #Zhurong Mars rover has walked towards south for more than 0.3km by July 8. It’s now 130m away from the back heat shield and supersonic parachute https://t.co/X1tQvPZ2lYpic.twitter.com/uKp4Q5Xfs0