رصد ثقوب سوداء تبتلع نجوما نيوترونية مثل "باك مان" في اكتشاف يوثق تصادم أكثر الأجسام غموضا في الكون!

Today @LIGO@ego_virgo & @KAGRA_PR have exciting news: the first ever confirmed detections of a #NeutronStar#BlackHole binary merger. Find out more at https://t.co/RKdgwo92IK and read our discovery paper, published today in ApJ letters https://t.co/GlcmP5syJ4pic.twitter.com/GkPsgIDQkp