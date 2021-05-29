مركبة "تيانتجو-2" تنفذ عملية التحام ناجحة بمحطة الفضاء الصينية (فيديو)
تمكنت مركبة الشحن الفضائية الصينية "تيانتجو-2" من الالتحام الناجح بالوحدة الرئيسية لمحطة الفضاء الصينية التي يتم بناؤها.
وجرت عملية التحام المركبة، التي تحمل على متنها نحو 1.95 طن من الوقود و4.69 طن من الشحنات الأخرى لمحطة الفضاء، في حوالي الساعة 21:01 بتوقيت غرينيتش.
China's Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docked with the space station core module Tianhe at May 29, 2101 UTC. pic.twitter.com/o3VekV9q7e— Chinese Embassy in Ireland (@ChinaEmbIreland) May 29, 2021
#Tianzhou2 has successfully docked with #Tianhe core module, 8 hours after the launch from #Wenchang— Cinqscories 🇨🇳🇨🇵 (@Cinqscories) May 29, 2021
This video explains the final process of docking (Chinese voice without subtitle😅) pic.twitter.com/Dt3NGeCbPm
ونفذت السلطات الصينية إطلاق صاروخ "تشانتجين-7" ("لونغ مارش-7")، الذي كان يحمل المركبة، من مطار "وينتشانغ" الفضائي على ساحل مقاطعة جزيرة هاينان الجنوبية في الساعة 12:55 بتوقيت غرينيتش.
وأعلنت وكالة الفضاء الصينية عن خططها لتنفيذ 11 عملية إطلاق حتى نهاية العام المقبل لنقل وحدتين إضافيتين لمحطة الفضاء التي تبلغ حمولتها 70 طنا ولطاقمها المكون من 3 أفراد.
#Tianzhou2 cargo spaceship lifts off, launched by CZ(LM)7 rocket at Wenchang Space Center. It is planned to dock with #Tianhe core module of #Tiangong space station through fast docking process in 8 hours after launch (around UTC 9pm today). Full video: https://t.co/5EnK3udWo1pic.twitter.com/K928m2PJza— Chinese Space Station - Tiangong (@TGSpaceStation) May 29, 2021
...and the automated cargo ship Tianzhou-2 is off and headed to dock with China's #Tianhe space station cargo module - will note when tracking TLEs are posted. pic.twitter.com/6jqBEXLoqd— Dave 'Vaccinated Cat' Dickinson (@Astroguyz) May 29, 2021
المصدر: "شينخوا" + وكالات