مركبة "تيانتجو-2" تنفذ عملية التحام ناجحة بمحطة الفضاء الصينية (فيديو)

مركبة "تيانتجو-2" تنفذ عملية التحام ناجحة بمحطة الفضاء الصينية.
تمكنت مركبة الشحن الفضائية الصينية "تيانتجو-2" من الالتحام الناجح بالوحدة الرئيسية لمحطة الفضاء الصينية التي يتم بناؤها.

وجرت عملية التحام المركبة، التي تحمل على متنها نحو 1.95 طن من الوقود و4.69 طن من الشحنات الأخرى لمحطة الفضاء، في حوالي الساعة 21:01 بتوقيت غرينيتش.

ونفذت السلطات الصينية إطلاق صاروخ "تشانتجين-7" ("لونغ مارش-7")، الذي كان يحمل المركبة، من مطار "وينتشانغ" الفضائي على ساحل مقاطعة جزيرة هاينان الجنوبية في الساعة 12:55 بتوقيت غرينيتش.

وأعلنت وكالة الفضاء الصينية عن خططها لتنفيذ 11 عملية إطلاق حتى نهاية العام المقبل لنقل وحدتين إضافيتين لمحطة الفضاء التي تبلغ حمولتها 70 طنا ولطاقمها المكون من 3 أفراد.

المصدر: "شينخوا" + وكالات

