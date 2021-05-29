مركبة "تيانتجو-2" تنفذ عملية التحام ناجحة بمحطة الفضاء الصينية (فيديو)

#Tianzhou2 cargo spaceship lifts off, launched by CZ(LM)7 rocket at Wenchang Space Center. It is planned to dock with #Tianhe core module of #Tiangong space station through fast docking process in 8 hours after launch (around UTC 9pm today). Full video: https://t.co/5EnK3udWo1pic.twitter.com/K928m2PJza