ناسا تمنح "سبيس إكس" الضوء الأخضر لإطلاق Crew-2 إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية في يوم الأرض

🚀 NASA's @SpaceX Crew-2 mission is GO for launch to the @Space_Station!



Four astronauts are set for liftoff aboard their Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on Thurs., April 22 at 6:11am ET from @NASAKennedy. Watch live starting at 2am: https://t.co/2kpdM37igtpic.twitter.com/li823sOFvA