مركبة Dragon الأمريكية تنفصل بنجاح عن المحطة الفضائية الدولية

🐉 The upgraded @SpaceX cargo Dragon successfully undocked from the @Space_Station at 9:05am ET & is on its way back to Earth for splashdown on Jan. 13, west of Tampa off the coast of Florida. @ISS_Research will be delivered to researchers at @NASAKennedy: https://t.co/Dqltf5ME8Xpic.twitter.com/esYxtUmBfH