رصد لحظة عبور محطة الفضاء الدولية أمام الشمس والقمر في "الصور الأوضح على الإطلاق"
تُظهر لقطات مذهلة ما وُصف بالصور الأكثر وضوحا المأخوذة على الإطلاق لمحطة الفضاء الدولية (ISS) وهي تتحرك أمام كل من القمر والشمس.
والتُقطت الصور في غضون أيام من بعضها البعض، وفي أقل من ثانية، حيث يمكن رؤية المحطة الفضائية بوضوح وهي تقترب من الخلفية الساطعة لكل من القمر والشمس.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
On Tuesday, for less than a second, the sun aligned with the @iss and my backyard. This shot was captured simultaneously with two scopes, one with a white light filter for ISS details and one with a hydrogen-alpha solar telescope for surface details. By blending the images together I get a crisp, detailed snapshot of the transit. If you swipe to the last image, I inverted and enhanced contrast on the ISS's silhouette to show the orientation and details visible on the craft. If you'd like a print, check the link in my bio for my main gallery. I will also be adding to my patreon instructions for how to capture this yourself, so be sure to sign up if you'd like to know!
وقال المصور أندرو مكارثي، من كاليفورنيا، إن صورة محطة الفضاء الدولية أمام الشمس، في وضح النهار، كانت "واحدة من أصعب اللقطات التي صورت على الإطلاق".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
It doesn't get much cooler than this. Yesterday morning after spending hours scouting for the right location, I set up my gear on the side of a road hoping to capture something I've never seen before. The iss, illuminated by daylight, transiting a razor-thin crescent moon. Something about the way the illuminated ISS straddles the crescent gives it a sense of depth lacking in my previous transit shots. This was captured by recording high framerate video during the pass, and stitching together a full mosaic of the moon after the pass was completed, which was then blended with shots captured before the sun rose to get the "Earthshine" you see on the dark side of the moon. A print of a partial crop of this will be available in my main gallery, and digital downloads if you'd like to print this yourself. Check the link in my bio. If you would like to learn how to take these shots yourself, a full write up of how I captured this shot will be shared to my patreon later today.
وشارك أندرو الصورة على صفحته @cosmic_background على "إنستغرام"، وكتب: "هذه اللقطة هي نتيجة التخطيط والتوقيت والمعدات. استخدمت تلسكوبين بهما كاميرات، أحدهما مزود بفلتر ضوء أبيض لتفاصيل محطة الفضاء الدولية، وتلسكوب شمسي لتفاصيل السطح".
وتابع: "تمكنت من تجميد لحظة من الزمن عندما كانت المحطة بالقرب من بعض المعالم البارزة المثيرة للاهتمام، ثم قمت بمحاذاة ومزج الصور النهائية للحصول على التكوين المثالي".
وبعد أيام قليلة، كان أندرو محظوظا بما يكفي لاكتشاف محطة الفضاء الدولية مرة أخرى - هذه المرة، وهي تقطع هلالا صغيرا في سماء الليل.
وكتب على "إنستغرام": "ليس هناك ما هو أفضل من هذا. أمضيت ساعات في البحث عن الموقع الصحيح، على أمل التقاط شيء لم أره من قبل - محطة الفضاء الدولية تعبر هلالا رقيقا للغاية. أمر ما حول الطريقة التي تمتد بها محطة الفضاء الدولية المضيئة على طول الهلال، يمنح إحساسا بالعمق الذي لم أتمكن بعد من التقاطه في لقطات العبور السابقة".
المصدر: ميرور