فرنسا تطلق صاروخا معدلا و3 أقمار إلى الفضاء قريبا

#Arianespace returns to French Guiana for our fifth launch of 2020, which will orbit 2 @northropgrumman spacecraft w/ #Ariane5: Galaxy 30 (for @INTELSAT) and MEV-2 (for #SpaceLogistics); along w/ BSAT-4b (as part of contract between @Maxar & #BSAT). #VA253https://t.co/dJp5hYWudbpic.twitter.com/ZpSv6kua7i