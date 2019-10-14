 
صور رائعة لـ"قمر الصياد" العملاق يزين سماء شمال كوكبنا

صور رائعة لـ
Gettyimages.ru Gary Hershorn / Contributor
"قمر الصيادين" العملاق يزين سماء نصف الكرة الشمالي
شوهد "قمر الصياد" العملاق والمذهل في أجزاء من النصف الشمالي للكرة الأرضية، الليلة الماضية، الأحد 13 أكتوبر، حيث أضاء سماء الليل بدرجات من اللون الأحمر.

وعلى الرغم من أنه بدا عملاقا في الأفق، إلا أن بدر شهر أكتوبر كان أحد أصغر الأقمار الكاملة لهذا العام، نظرا لأنه وصل إلى أبعد نقطة من الأرض في مداره الإهليلجي.

ويحدث "قمر الصياد" عقب حدوث الاعتدال في سبتمبر، وهو بداية الخريف وفقا لعلم الفلك، وأعطي القمر الكامل لشهري سبتمبر وأكتوبر هذا الاسم، لأن ضوءه الساطع يسهل على الصيادين قتل الفريسة قبل أشهر الشتاء العجاف، فضلا عن أنه يساعد المزارعين الذين يعملون خلال الليل على حصاد المحاصيل.

وظهر "قمر الصياد" ساطعا بلونه البرتقالي المائل للحمرة، خلال سماء الليل، وهو ما يجعله يسمى غالبا "القمر الدموي"، وهي ظاهرة شائعة للغاية في هذا الشهر، إلا أنها قد تحدث في شهر نوفمبر مرة واحدة كل أربع سنوات، اعتمادا على التقويم القمري.

المصدر: ديلي ميل

