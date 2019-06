وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية تهنئ المسلمين بعيد الفطر بصورة فريدة

View this post on Instagram

Eιԃ MυႦαɾαƙ! 🌍🌙 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ With this image of the crescent Earth and Moon taken by Mars Express from a distance of 8 million kilometres while on its way to Mars, we want to wish a happy Eid to everyone celebrating the end of the month of Ramadan. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do you have any tradition linked to this holiday or another one marked by the Moon? Let us know in the comment section 👇⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @europeanspaceagency / @germanaerospacecenter / @fu_berlin