الهند .. زوج سائحة اغتصبها 7 رجال أمامه يقبل تعويضا (فيديو)

🇪🇸🇮🇳 SPANISH TOURIST RAPED BY 7 MEN IN INDIA



“They beat us. They put a knife to my neck and told me they were going to kill me.”



“Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me. They have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things,… pic.twitter.com/1Zgcsy7j3x