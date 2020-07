جان كلود فاندام ينعى رجاء الجداوي: "أنا مصدوم"!

View this post on Instagram

I'm in shock! It's very sad to read that legendary Egyptain actress Ragaa Al-Giddawy has passed away after a brave battle against coronavirus. I met her few months ago, she was so full of life, cheerful and majestic – I cannot believe she's gone…but, she will always live in my memory with her lovely spirit and beautiful laughs. May Allah bless her soul. Love 💔 #JCVD #رجاء_الجداوي