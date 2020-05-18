صور من داخل قبيلة إفريقية "تبجّل" الماشية وتستخدم بولها لأغراض غير اعتيادية!
تكشف صور رائعة عن خفايا قبيلة إفريقية حيث يستخدم الأفراد البول لغسل وجوههم وتبييض شعرهم، وكذلك طقوسا يومية غير اعتيادية.
وتصور بعض اللقطات في قبيلة Mundari، الحجم الكبير لقرون الماشية، حيث صورها تريفور كول من Londonderry، إيرلندا الشمالية، في إحدى مستعمرات الأبقار في جنوب السودان.
وقال تريفور: "إن التصوير عند الفجر والغسق مثالي، حيث أن جميع الماشية في مكانها. وكلما تفحصت، أدركت أن هناك رابطا بين القبيلة والماشية. فرك الرماد في جلودها، وتلبية احتياجاتها، واستخدام الحليب والروث والبول. إنهم يجمعون الروث المترسب بين عشية وضحاها وينشرونه على الأرض، وبعضه يستخدم لتغليف قرون الماشية بقشرة من السماد. شاهدنا الأولاد وهم يغمسون رؤوسهم في تدفق بول الماشية، بغرض الاستفادة من مطهر طبيعي وتغيير لون الشعر إلى الأحمر أو حتى الأشقر المبيض".
وفي الليل، كشف تريفور كيف ينامون مع ماشيتهم لحمايتها، حيث أن سرقة الماشية أمر شائع.
وقال: "إن ماشية Ankole Watusi لها أكبر الأبواق التي رأيتها على الإطلاق، وقد تكون قيمة أكبر أفراد الماشية، 500 دولار. وخلال النهار، تتفرق الماشية من ضفاف النيل في الأعشاب الطويلة لسهل الفيضان الغريني. وتعود عند الغسق بشكل غريزي".
ويفخر أفراد القبيلة بحيواناتهم، حيث توصف العلاقة بأنها تكافلية.
وتعد قبيلة Mundari مجموعة عرقية صغيرة في جنوب السودان وإحدى مجموعات السكان الأصليين النيلية.
ويتكون المجتمع من رعاة الماشية والمزارعين وهم جزء من شعب كارو، والذي يشمل أيضا باري وبوجولو وكاكوا وكوكو ونيانغوارا.
وتُعرف لغتهم الأم بأنها Kutuk na Mundari. ومثل العديد من القبائل النيلية الأخرى، فإن Mundari موجهة للغاية إلى الاعتناء بالماشية.
وأضاف تريفور: "تضمن هذه الممارسات القديمة الانسجام مع البيئة ولها بصمة إيكولوجية صغيرة محلية وتضمن طول العمر الثقافي. هؤلاء الناس لهم وجود مستدام للغاية، ويجب أن تكون علاقتهم بالطبيعة رسالة لنا جميعا".
المصدر: ذي صن