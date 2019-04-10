"الصحة العقلية" تجمع الأمير هاري وأوبرا وينفري في عمل مشترك!
تعاون الأمير هاري مع الإعلامية الشهيرة، أوبرا وينفري، لإنتاج سلسلة وثائقية عن الصحة العقلية.
ويجري العمل في المشروع الجديد منذ عدة أشهر، على أمل أن يلهم الناس ويساعدهم على "مواجهة تحديات الحياة".
ومن المقرر إطلاق السلسلة الوثائقية الجديدة على أجهزة آبل، في عام 2020.
وقال الأمير هاري: "أعتقد حقا أن الصحة العقلية الجيدة، اللياقة البدنية العقلية، هي مفتاح القيادة القوية والمجتمعات المنتجة ذات الغاية الذاتية. إنها مسؤولية كبيرة في الحصول على هذا الحق، حيث نأتي إليك بالوقائع. نأمل أن تكون هذه السلسلة إيجابية ومفيدة وشاملة- مشاركة قصص عالمية عن روح إنسانية لا مثيل لها تقاوم من أحلك الأماكن، وفرصة لنا لفهم أنفسنا ومن حولنا بشكل أفضل. أنا فخور للغاية بالعمل مع أوبرا على هذه السلسلة الحيوية".
ونُشر إعلان عن المشروع في حساب، هاري وميغان، الرسمي على إنستغرام "SussexRoyal"، يصف تركيز السلسلة الوثائقية متعددة الأجزاء على كل من المرض العقلي والصحة الذهنية، وكذلك إلهام المشاهدين لإجراء محادثة صادقة حول تحديات الحياة.
وقضى الأمير هاري سنوات عديدة في العمل مع المجتمعات في جميع أنحاء بريطانيا، والشباب في جميع أنحاء الكومنولث، لكسر وصمة العار المحيطة بالمرض العقلي وتوسيع نطاق الحديث عن المشكلات النفسية، لتسريع التغيير من أجل مجتمع أكثر تعاطفا وروابط إيجابية.
وتحدث هاري عن صراعاته في الماضي، كما أطلق مؤسسة "Heads Together" الخيرية مع دوق ودوقة كامبريدج، عام 2016.
تجدر الإشارة إلى أن صداقة متينة تجمع بين الأمير البريطاني وأوبرا وينفري، التي حضرت زفافه الملكي من ميغان ماركل العام الماضي.
المصدر: ميرور