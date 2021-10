وسائل إعلام: الاستخبارات الأمريكية تكشف ما قد يملكه "حزب الله" اللبناني من أنظمة دفاع جوي (صور)

🇺🇸 USAF Boeing RC-135U (64-14849, AE01D5) as HOMER61 Combat Sent is designed to collect technical intelligence on adversary radar emitter systems. Its data is collected to develop new or upgraded radar warning receivers, radar jammers, decoys, anti-radiation missiles🇱🇧 🇸🇾 https://t.co/ciMt5kHZQVpic.twitter.com/G0r6RS98Gr