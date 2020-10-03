 
ترامب يغرد ويشكر الأطباء والممرضين في مركز "والتر ريد" الطبي

ترامب يغرد ويشكر الأطباء والممرضين في مركز
نشر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مساء يوم السبت تغريدة على "تويتر شكر فيها الأطباء والممرضين في مركز "والتر ريد" الطبي العسكري.

وقال في التغريدة "إنه بمساعدتهم يشعر بأنه بخير".

يتبع..

