ترامب يغرد ويشكر الأطباء والممرضين في مركز "والتر ريد" الطبي
نشر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مساء يوم السبت تغريدة على "تويتر شكر فيها الأطباء والممرضين في مركز "والتر ريد" الطبي العسكري.
وقال في التغريدة "إنه بمساعدتهم يشعر بأنه بخير".
Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
