الجيش الإسرائيلي: تحييد فلسطيني حاول تنفيذ عملية دهس في مستوطنة حلميش
أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم الجمعة عن "تحييده" فلسطينيا بدعوى محاولته تنفيذ عملية دهس في مستوطنة حلميش في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
An attempted car-ramming attack took place moments ago when a Palestinian tried to ram his car into a group of soldiers adjacent to the Israeli community of Halamish. In response, the troops fired and neutralized the assailant. pic.twitter.com/bFgsvJj9NK— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 29, 2020
