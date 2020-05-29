 
الجيش الإسرائيلي: تحييد فلسطيني حاول تنفيذ عملية دهس في مستوطنة حلميش

أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم الجمعة عن "تحييده" فلسطينيا بدعوى محاولته تنفيذ عملية دهس في مستوطنة حلميش في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.

يتبع..

