الجيش اللبناني يوضح حقيقة تحليق طوافة بريطانية "فوق البلوك 9" النفطي

UPDATE: 🇬🇧 British multi-purpose twin- engined military helicopter, Westland Lynx AH-11A with Brazilian ICAO: E483D2 as flight N4004 was in a reconnaissance mission over Lebanese gas fields, Block 9. The helicopter landed at #UNIFIL HQ, Naqoura, Southern #Lebanon 🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/O6Vd6bojyt