13 دولة تصوت بشكل مفاجئ ضد مشروع قرار أممي مؤيد للفلسطينيين

The resolution titled "Division for Palestinian Rights of the Secretariat" was adopted by a vote of 87–23–54.



A group of EU states who last year abstained switched their votes to No, including:



🇩🇪 Germany

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇩🇰 Denmark

& more



See text here: https://t.co/LqEJVpbcyBpic.twitter.com/tAMXrGqajx