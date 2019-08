خمسون عاما على حريق الأقصى

Today is 50th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa mosque fire by Zionists

It's a Painful memory for Palestinians and Muslims of the burning of Al-Aqsa mosque 50 years ago by Zionist Extremist Denis Michael Rohan, At 7:20 am, He doused the Historic one thousand year old Saladin’s Minbar . pic.twitter.com/Bom5rynpMo