تطورات جديدة في قضية انتحار مواطن من فئة "البدون" في الكويت!

This is my 20-year-old brother. Before committing suicide he'd ask me: Why are we like that? Why are you 30 years old and without a job and single? @RefugeesMedia@Samer_Haddadin@hrw@hrw_ar@UNHCR_Arabic@AmnestyAR#انتحار_شاب_بدونpic.twitter.com/EHlFOezvv8