غينيس تعلن رسميا دخول مصر موسوعتها بأعرض جسر في العالم
Reuters
أعرض جسر في العالم
أعلنت موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية رسميا أن الجسر الذي افتتحه الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، يوم الأربعاء الماضي، دخل الموسوعة بوصفه أعرض جسر معلق في العالم.

وقالت "غينيس" على صفحتها الرسمية بموقع "إنستغرام"، إن الجسر المعلق الضخم يمر فوق نهر النيل بالقاهرة، ويسير في اتجاهين بكل منهما 6 طرق مرورية، ويهدف إلى تقليل الاختناق المروري في العاصمة.

ويبلغ عرض جسر محور روض الفرج 67.3 متر (220 قدما و9.6 بوصة)، محققا بذلك رقما قياسيا جديدا.

وكان الرقم القياسي السابق مسجلا لجسر في كندا بعرض 65.2 متر.

Officially opened this week in Egypt, achieving a new record for the widest cable-stayed bridge, the impressive Rod El-Farag Axis bridge measures 67.3 m (220 ft 9.6 in) wide. Spanning the Nile, it was designed and constructed by The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) in Cairo, Egypt and was inaugurated on 15 May 2019.⁣⁣ ⁣ The bridge was built by 4,000 engineers, technicians and workers. It was created to ease traffic levels in the centre of Cairo. ⁣⁣ ⁣ For more updates from the region, follow @GWRarabia ____________________________________________________ #engineering #bridge #cairo #egypt #nile #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #cablestayedbridge

المصدر: RT

