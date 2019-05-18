غينيس تعلن رسميا دخول مصر موسوعتها بأعرض جسر في العالم
أعلنت موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية رسميا أن الجسر الذي افتتحه الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، يوم الأربعاء الماضي، دخل الموسوعة بوصفه أعرض جسر معلق في العالم.
وقالت "غينيس" على صفحتها الرسمية بموقع "إنستغرام"، إن الجسر المعلق الضخم يمر فوق نهر النيل بالقاهرة، ويسير في اتجاهين بكل منهما 6 طرق مرورية، ويهدف إلى تقليل الاختناق المروري في العاصمة.
ويبلغ عرض جسر محور روض الفرج 67.3 متر (220 قدما و9.6 بوصة)، محققا بذلك رقما قياسيا جديدا.
وكان الرقم القياسي السابق مسجلا لجسر في كندا بعرض 65.2 متر.
المصدر: RT