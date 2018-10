بريطانية "حامل" بسبب مرض غريب!

View this post on Instagram

Le bumpty bump enjoying a morning gym sesh 👌 Mummy to be is feeling the tiredness but is also feeling the benefits 💪 Today’s workout was a mixture of step ups with bicep curls, single seated rows, seated leg curls, forward arm raises, leg extensions and seated chest presses. . #pregnancyfitness #healthyliving #pregnancy #33weekspregnant #gym #motivation #mummytobe #exercise #tired #exercisebenefits #feelgood #humpday