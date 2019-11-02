امرأة تكتشف صدفة إصابتها بمرض خطير من خلال صورة التقطت بكاميرا حرارية (صور)
اكتشفت سائحة بريطانية عن طريق الصدفة إصابتها بسرطان الثدي بفضل صورة التقطتها بكاميرا حرارية، خلال زيارتها لمعلم سياحي في العاصمة الإسكتلندية إدنبرة.
ووفقا لموقع "جلوبال نيوز"، فقد كانت السائحة بال جيل (41 عاما) في رحلة، وقررت التقاط صورة حرارية أثناء زيارة المعلم السياحي المعروف بالحيل البصرية "كاميرا أوبسكيورا".
وخلال فحصها للصور، انتبهت جيل إلى لون مغاير في الجهة اليسرى من صدرها، لتجري بحثا عرفت عن طريقه أن الكاميرات الحرارية يمكن استعمالها في تشخيص السرطان.
وقامت السائحة البريطاينة بزيارة الطبيب ليخبرها بأنها مصابة بسرطان الثدي، لكنه أخبرها أنه في مراحله الأولى.
وقالت جيل إنها أجرت عمليتان جراحيتان وأنها ستجري أخرى من أجل منع انتشار المرض.
جدير بالذكر أن الكاميرات الحرارية تستخدم لقياس درجة حرارة سطح الجلد دون إشعاعات، وبما أن الخلايا السرطانية تتكاثر بسرعة لتدفق الدم فيها أسرع، ترتفع درجة حرارة الجلد فوقها ويتغير لونها عند التصوير الحراري.
We always expect that life-changing moments are going to be loud or climactic. That we would notice the shift but more often than not, that isn't the case. It's the small moments. In May of this year, Bal visited us at Camera Obscura on a family trip to Edinburgh. Little did she know that her simple photograph would change her life. The Thermal Camera is one of our most popular exhibits that lets visitors see a visual of all their body hot spots. When Bal stepped into our Thermal Camera and took a family picture, she noticed something strange, a red heat patch coming from her left breast. On returning home, Bal investigated further and discovered that thermal imaging cameras are often used as a tool by oncologists. Bal made an appointment with her doctor and was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully, it was detected early enough, and Bal is now receiving treatment. Read more about Bal's incredible story over on our website.
La cámara térmica de una atracción turística en Edimburgo detecta un cáncer de mama a Bal Gill, una visitante del museo que no tenía indicios de padecer esta enfermedad. pic.twitter.com/gp6V1K17xS— DMAX España (@DMAX_es) 30 октября 2019 г.
A day out to a novelty attraction in Edinburgh changed one woman’s life forever.— Channel 5 News (@5_News) 1 ноября 2019 г.
Thermal cameras at @camobscura helped Bal Gill spot the early signs of breast cancer. pic.twitter.com/eLO6Pq2Uiz
المصدر: موقع "جلوبال نيوز"