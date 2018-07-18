الأمريكي فلويد مايويذر يتفوق على ميسي ورونالدو!
نشرت مجلة فوربس قائمتها لأغنى المشاهير في العالم الذين ارتفعت دخولهم المالية السنوية لهذا العام.
وترأس القائمة الملاكم فلويد مايويذر، الذي أنهى مسيرته الرياضية العملية فعليا، بحصوله على 285 مليون دولار عن مباراته مع كونور ماكغريغور، وتقدم بذلك على الممثل جورج كلوني وعارضة الأزياء كيلي جينر.
First off, I would like to thank @Forbes for acknowledging my financial achievements throughout the many years of my career. This year, it's even more of an honor to be at the very top of the #Celebrity100 list not just as an athlete but as an overall entertainer and celebrity! It's certainly a blessing, especially as a retired boxer to land on the #1 spot of one the most prestigious list of our times. Being commemorated once again is a testament to the dedication and focus that I've put into my craft and my devotion to staying in my own lane, determined to be the very best at what I do. Congratulations to all 99 of the other celebrities that have accomplished their goals and earned their spot on this list as well. Together, We Are All Part of THE MONEY TEAM! Here's to another great year!
كما ضمت قائمة أعلى المشاهير دخلا هذا العام لاعبي كرة القدم ليونيل ميسي وكريستيانو رونالدو. حيث حصل ميسي على 111 مليون دولار وشغل المركز الثامن في هذا الترتيب. فيما جنى رونالدو 108 ملايين دولار، ليصبح في المرتبة العاشرة.
المصدر: لايف. رو