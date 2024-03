نفوق "بيغكاسو".. من خنزير في المسلخ إلى رسام لوحات بمليون دولار (فيديو+صور)

This is Pig-casso, the ‘painting porker’ 😂



Joanne Lefson runs #FarmSanctury in Franschhoek, near Cape Town & Pigcasso with sister Rosie were the first residents in 2016.



She’s a nack for painting & raised over $1million selling artwork & quite famous in South Afrika. 😃🐷👨‍🎨 pic.twitter.com/Gt8khlKhHx