أقدم كائن على قيد الحياة يحتفل بعيد ميلاده الـ190

LET'S SHELL-EBRATE 🥳🐢



LOOK: Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, is celebrating his 190th birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He is believed to be the oldest reptile living on earth, born not long after French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte died in exile. | 📸 Gianluigi Guercia/AFP pic.twitter.com/GWXgkybnMC