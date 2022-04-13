هل هو "براز" طائر أم شيء آخر؟ سترة بايدن تتلطخ خلال كلمة له (فيديو)
انتشر في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو يظهر سقوط شيء على سترة الرئيس الأمريكي، جو بايدن خلال إدلائه بكلمة.
وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والصفحات الإخبارية مقطع الفيديو، حيث قال العديد إن هذا الشيء هو "براز طائر"، واعتبر البعض أن "حتى الطيور تعلم أن بايدن رئيس سيئ"، في حين لم تتم معرفة ما سقط على بايدن بالتحديد.
WATCH: Bird poops on Joe Biden during speech.— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 12, 2022
Even the birds know he's a crappy president! pic.twitter.com/XMR0KANJUT
Did a bird just poop on Biden? 😂— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/n4kmIJScEt
Bird poops on Biden as he claims US is in dumps because of Putin https://t.co/JwloZFRaggpic.twitter.com/RKNX4Ufk3B— New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2022
Tucker Carlson reports that the White House claims it was corn and not bird poop that fell onto Biden during a speech earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/TjVHgqiTb9— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 13, 2022
بالنيابة عن العالم— د.أحمد البدر (@DrAlbdr) April 12, 2022
"طائر يتغوط على الرئيس الأمريكي #بايدن 🇺🇸 أثناء خطابه اليوم ".
pic.twitter.com/oGRE4CyOE1
المصدر: RT