 
مباشر

هل هو "براز" طائر أم شيء آخر؟ سترة بايدن تتلطخ خلال كلمة له (فيديو)

متفرقات

هل هو
AP
الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/ssyi

انتشر في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو يظهر سقوط شيء على سترة الرئيس الأمريكي، جو بايدن خلال إدلائه بكلمة.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والصفحات الإخبارية مقطع الفيديو، حيث قال العديد إن هذا الشيء هو "براز طائر"، واعتبر البعض أن "حتى الطيور تعلم أن بايدن رئيس سيئ"، في حين لم تتم معرفة ما سقط على بايدن بالتحديد.

المصدر: RT

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2022 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا