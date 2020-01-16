جزيرة نائية تعرض وظائف مقابل السكن والطعام والطبيعية الجميلة!

View this post on Instagram

The Great Blasket Island is approx 6 km in length and the highest point (An Cró Mór) sits 292 metres above sea level. Hiking the Island is easy to moderate, following grassy trails and a steep incline, reaching the very back (An Ceann Dubh) is most definitely worth the final scramble. With panoramic views of the surrounding islands, this is a highly recommended hike when staying overnight or if you have 4 hours to spare. Don’t forget to pack a beer or two! #greatblasketisland #greatblasketislandexperience #hikelife #trails #blasketisland #wildatlanticway #adventureisland #tourismireland