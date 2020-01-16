جزيرة نائية تعرض وظائف مقابل السكن والطعام والطبيعية الجميلة!
حصد إعلان وظيفة في جزيرة صغيرة نائية آلاف الطلبات، على الرغم من أن المكان يفتقر للكهرباء وشبكة "الواي فاي"، أو حتى إمكانية الحصول على حمام ساخن.
واستقطب إعلان توظيف اثنين من المشرفين لإدارة مركز إقامة ومقهى في جزيرة Great Blasket، قبالة ساحل إيرلندا الأطلسي، استفسارات من قبل المتقدمين للوظيفة من ألاسكا إلى جنوب إفريقيا.
وتتضمن الوظيفة المعلن عنها، التي يمتد عقدها من 1 أبريل إلى 1 أكتوبر من هذا العام (موسم الذروة السياحية في الجزيرة)، الإقامة المجانية والطعام والمناظر الخلابة في أقصى نقطة في إيرلندا الغربية.
وقالت أليس هايس، التي نشرت الإعلان، لشبكة RTE الإيرلندية، يوم الثلاثاء 14 يناير: "إنها ظروف قاسية وشاقة، لكنها وظيفة فريدة للغاية"، وتابعت: "إنها تعيد إلى الأساسيات السابقة، مثل النار والشموع ومواقد التدفئة والحياة البرية الطبيعية"، وأضافت: "لا يوجد يوم مشابه لآخر على الإطلاق".
وسيتعين على القائمين على الوظيفة بإدارة ثلاثة منازل ريفية، تستوعب ما يصل إلى 21 شخصا، وتقديم الشاي والقهوة والوجبات الخفيفة للزبائن.
View this post on Instagram
The Great Blasket Island is approx 6 km in length and the highest point (An Cró Mór) sits 292 metres above sea level. Hiking the Island is easy to moderate, following grassy trails and a steep incline, reaching the very back (An Ceann Dubh) is most definitely worth the final scramble. With panoramic views of the surrounding islands, this is a highly recommended hike when staying overnight or if you have 4 hours to spare. Don’t forget to pack a beer or two! #greatblasketisland #greatblasketislandexperience #hikelife #trails #blasketisland #wildatlanticway #adventureisland #tourismireland
View this post on Instagram
** Job Vacancy ** It’s that time of year again! A unique position required - looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends. Starting 1st April 2020 - accommodation and food provided. Please share if you know of anyone interested. Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information 🌈 www.greatblasketisland.net •••• #greatblasketislandexperience #greatblasketisland #dingle #ireland #jobfairy #islandlife #accommodation #coffeeshop #ecolife #blasketislands #anblascaodmór
وأوضحت صاحبة الإعلان أن تسخين الماء يتم باستخدام غلايات تطلق صفيرا توضع على مواقد الغاز، فيما تولد توربينات الرياح الصغيرة طاقة كهربائية كافية لشحن الهاتف المحمول، "ما يعني أنك لست معزولا تماما"، وفقا لهايس، التي لم تكشف عن الأجور المقدمة مقابل هذه الوظيفة.
وتعد جزيرة Great Blasket إحدى الجزر الرئيسية التابعة لمقاطعة كري، وهي إحدى مقاطعات إيرلندا الست والعشرين.
واكتسبت المجتمعات التي سكنت الجزيرة من الناطقين باللغة الإيرلندية، من خلال العيش هناك لعدة قرون، خبرة الزراعة وصيد السمك والنسيج.
ولكن نظرا لموقع الجزيرة المنعزل، حيث لا يمكن الوصول إلى هناك إلا بواسطة القوارب، تضاءل عدد السكان ببطء، قبل أن يتم إخلاؤها نهائيا في عام 1953 من قبل الحكومة.
View this post on Instagram
Behind the ruined village and the Congested Districts Board houses, the hills of the Great Blasket look like a green patchwork, with rocks and ditches dividing pieces of land into roughly shaped fields. But when you stitch this particular patchwork together, it reveals a tapestry which highlights a key part of the island's history. ◽ When the island population was at its peak, the islanders worked together to ensure their survival in this isolated place. The islanders held their arable land under the old rundale system of farming, which meant that the islanders owned small, scattered strips of land over an area of open fields rather than any one field in particular. There were just over twenty fields according to Tomás Ó Criomhthain, and each had a name (An Slinneán Bán, Ceann an Ghuirt, Tobar an Phúca etc). Land holdings were distributed and redistributed based on need, and islanders could be sure that if a crop failed on their patch, their neighbour would share his harvest. The island population formed a close-knit, classless society where cooperative work was necessary and common. ◽ When the Congested Districts Board began to build houses on the island in the early 1900s, they also set about reorganising this medieval field system, though interestingly retained the principle of scattered holdings. Although they divided the fields into much neater, rectangular shapes, they allocated land in much the same way as the rundale system had, ensuring a fair distribution of good and slightly poorer lands. No field wall was removed or changed, just the field itself was divided. This was highly unusual, as this old system had been scrapped throughout Ireland by this time, seen to be inefficient and labour intensive. ◽ The clear lines we see in the fields over the Blasket homes today are a product of both the islanders old ways as well as modern endeavours, and a testament to their expert knowledge of their island home. They understood where to farm, and although the Congested Districts Board set about modernising their system, they too realised that it was the islanders that knew best.
ومنذ ذلك الحين، أصبحت مكانا شهيرا للسياح الذين يزورون الجزيرة لمشاهدة المناظر الطبيعية الخلابة والحياة البرية المحلية.
وربما تتيح الوظيفة المقترحة فرصة نادرة لعروسين أو اثنين من الأصدقاء للعيش والعمل في الجزيرة.
View this post on Instagram
#repost @richardcreaghphoto ・・・ A quiet morning at work earlier in the month gave me some time to fly the flying camera. I would love to have been out on the island for Storm Hannah, wilfully stranded with all the wind and sea around me. Some day I’ll get out there for some bad weather, with nothing to do only sit back and watch it.
المصدر: ذي غارديان