المنزل الأكثر رعبا ..20 ألف دولار لمن يخرج منه حيا!
يقدم منزل "مكامي مانور" في ولاية تينيسي، الذي يوصف بأكثر الأماكن رعبا في الولايات المتحدة، 20 ألف دولار لأي شخص شجاع بما يكفي للبقاء على قيد الحياة بعد تجربة الرعب الجديدة.
ويطرح المنزل المثير للجدل، الواقع في مدينة سمرتاون بولاية تينيسي "جولة" جديدة أكثر تطرفا من سابقاتها، بعنوان "الخراب"، تتمثل في تحد مرعب للغاية لدرجة أنه يتعين على المشاركين التوقيع على وثيقة مكونة من 40 صفحة تعفي المنظمين من أي مسؤولية تتعلق بخوض التجربة، فضلا عن مستندات تثبت أنهم يتمتعون بقدرات بدنية وعقلية كاملة، بالإضافة إلى اختيار كلمة رئيسية للتلفظ بها في حال قرر المشارك إنهاء التجربة المرعبة لعدم قدرتهم على تحمل المزيد.
ويمنح مالك المنزل، روس مكامي، جائزة قدرها 20 ألف دولار لأي شخص يتجاوز 10 ساعات من الاختبارات المرعبة التي تتضمن الاختطاف وأنواع مختلفة من التعذيب، وأساليب مخيفة للغاية،ولم يتمكن أحد من الحصول على الجائزة حتى الآن.
وتتطلب قواعد زيارة المنزل الأكثر رعبا في الولايات المتحدة، أيضا، أن يكون عمر المشارك فوق 21 عاما، فيما تتطلب مشاركة الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و20 عاما موافقة الوالدين، بالإضافة إلى اجتياز اختبار المخدرات.
View this post on Instagram
Experiences may include: water, sustained terror, tight spaces, prolonged darkness, increased heart rate, substantial physical contact, adhesives, and graphic gore! YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED! Go to www.mckameymanor.com to find out more!!!! #mckameymanor #russmckamey #haunt #hauntedhouse #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouseexperience #fullcontacthaunt #dystopia #mckamey #hauntlife #haunters #hauntgame #hauntershangout #greyhoundrescue #greyhounds #greyhoundrescue #operationgreyhound #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #dogs #dog #charity #greyhoundoftheday #greyhoundsofinstagram #savethegreyhounds #greyhoundrescue #greyhounddad #nightmare #nightmarefuel
View this post on Instagram
We are always DYING for new playmates! Go to www.mckameymanor.com to find out more!!!! #mckameymanor #russmckamey #haunt #hauntedhouse #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouseexperience #fullcontacthaunt #dystopia #mckamey #hauntlife #haunters #hauntgame #hauntershangout #greyhoundrescue #greyhounds #greyhoundrescue #operationgreyhound #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #dogs #dog #charity #greyhoundoftheday #greyhoundsofinstagram #savethegreyhounds #greyhoundrescue #greyhounddad #nightmarefuel
ولا تكلف المشاركة في التحدي سوى كيس واحد من طعام الكلاب، لأن مكامي لا يرغب في أن يصبح ثريا عن طريق هذه التجربة وإنما لديه 5 كلاب يجب أن يوفر لها غذاءها.
ويحتاج المشاركون إلى مشاهدة مقطع فيديو قبل خوض التجربة، يعرض مقتطفات من محاولات سابقة لاجتياز اختبارات منزل "مكامي مانور"، وهو ما سيشرح لهم ما سيحدث لكل منهم في الداخل.
View this post on Instagram
Wanna hear the TRUTH about Mckamey manor? Tune into Paranormal Connections Tonight! #mckameymanor #russmckamey #haunt #hauntedhouse #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouseexperience #fullcontacthaunt #dystopia #mckamey #hauntlife #haunters #hauntgame #hauntershangout #greyhoundrescue #greyhounds #greyhoundrescue #operationgreyhound #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #dogs #dog #charity #greyhoundoftheday #greyhoundsofinstagram #savethegreyhounds #greyhoundrescue #greyhounddad #greyhoundadoptionprogram #greyhoundadoption
وقال روس إنه يصور المتنافسين ليس فقط لهذا الغرض، ولكن أيضا لحماية نفسه من بعض الاتهامات التي قد تطاله في المستقبل.
المصدر: ديلي ميل