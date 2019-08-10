"اليونيسيف" تلجأ لصورة نانسي عجرم وطفلتها لتشجيع الأمهات على الرضاعة الطبيعية
اختارت منظمة "اليونيسيف" النجمة اللبنانية، نانسي عجرم، وابنتها ليا لتشجيع الأمهات على الرضاعة الطبيعية.
ونشرت المنظمة عبر حسابها في "انستغرام" "ستوري" صورة للفنانة نانسي وهي ترضع طفلتها ليا في فبراير الماضي، للإضاءة على أهمية الرضاعة الطبيعية.
وعلقت النجمة اللبنانية على الصورة قائلة:"الرضاعة الطبيعية كانت دائما من أجمل التجارب في حياتي. بالنسبة لي، هي الطريقة الأقوى للتواصل مع ليا، تجعلها تشعر بالأمان والحب والاهتمام. ليس هناك شيء طبيعي وصحيح أكثر مما خططت الطبيعة الأم لأن نقوم به".
We 💙 this post from @uniceflebanon Ambassador, @nancyajram on breastfeeding her third child. #EarlyMomentsMatter #regram . . . "Breastfeeding has always been one of the most beautiful experiences in my life. For me it's the most powerful way to bond with LYA and make her feel safe, loved and cared for. There is nothing more natural and right than what Mother Nature decided for us to do. #breastfeeding #unconditional #love"
الرضاعة الطبيعية كانت دائمًا من أجمل التجارب في حياتي. بالنسبة لي، هي الطريقة الأقوى للتواصل مع "لِيا"، تجعلها تشعر بالأمان والحب والإهتمام. ليس هناك شيء طبيعي وصحيح أكثر مما خططت الطبيعة الأم لأن نقوم به. Breastfeeding has always been one of the most beautiful experiences in my life. For me it's the most powerful way to bond with LYA and make her feel safe, loved and cared for. There is nothing more natural and right than what Mother Nature decided for us to do. #Breastfeeding #unconditional #Love
المصدر: RT