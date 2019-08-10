 
"اليونيسيف" تلجأ لصورة نانسي عجرم وطفلتها لتشجيع الأمهات على الرضاعة الطبيعية

اختارت منظمة "اليونيسيف" النجمة اللبنانية، نانسي عجرم، وابنتها ليا لتشجيع الأمهات على الرضاعة الطبيعية.

ونشرت المنظمة عبر حسابها في "انستغرام" "ستوري" صورة للفنانة نانسي وهي ترضع طفلتها ليا في فبراير الماضي، للإضاءة على أهمية الرضاعة الطبيعية.

وعلقت النجمة اللبنانية على الصورة قائلة:"الرضاعة الطبيعية كانت دائما من أجمل التجارب في حياتي. بالنسبة لي، هي الطريقة الأقوى للتواصل مع ليا، تجعلها تشعر بالأمان والحب والاهتمام. ليس هناك شيء طبيعي وصحيح أكثر مما خططت الطبيعة الأم لأن نقوم به".

المصدر: RT

