مشاهير يحطمون الأرقام القياسية على "إنستغرام"
نشر خبراء منصة Hype Auditor الإلكترونية قائمة بالمشاهير الذين يتمتعون بأكبر شعبية على صفحات تطبيق "إنستغرام".
وأشارت إحصائيات الخبراء إلى أن الممثلة والمغنية الأمريكية سيلينا غوميز لديها أكبر عدد من الإعجابات على صورها المنشورة على إنستغرام، بـ 4.6 مليون إعجاب، وأن14% من معجبيها على الموقع هم من سكان الهند.
وفي المرتبة الثانية من التصنيف حلت، كايلي جينر، والتي تصنف كأصغر مليارديرة شابة في العام، حيث وصل عدد متابعيها على "إنستغرام" إلى 137 مليون متابع، وعدد الإعجابات التي وضعوها على صورها هناك 3.6 مليون إعجاب.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com
وثالثا حل لاعب كرة القدم الشهير، كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي وصل عدد الإعجابات على صوره في "إنستغرام" إلى 2.8 مليون إعجاب.
ورابعا حل لاعب الكرة الشهير، ليونيل ميسي بـ 2.4 مليون إعجاب، وتلته المطربة العالمية بيونسيه بـ 2.3 مليون إعجاب.
المصدر: لينتا. رو