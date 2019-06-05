شابة أمريكية ذات21 عاما طافت كافة دول العالم! (صور)
سجلت شابة أمريكية رقما قياسيا عالميا غير مسبوق، عندما تمكنت من زيارة 196 دولة حول العالم وهي ما تزال بعمر الورد.
وفي حال أثبتت "موسوعة غينيس العالمية" رسميا إدعاء الشابة، ليكسي ألفورد، فستحطم بذلك الرقم القياسي الذي حققه الشاب البريطاني، جيمس أسكويث، الذي أنهى جولته حول العالم، عام 2013، وهو بعمر الـ 24 عاما.
يوجد على كوكب الأرض 206 دولة سيادية، 193 منها في نطاق الأمم المتحدة، بينما تعترف وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بوجود 195 دولة سيادية فقط.
وفي حديثها عن الإنجاز الذي حققته، أكدت ليكسي أنها عانت قلقا شديدا ومرت بصعوبات كثيرة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة من تجوالها حول العالم، وخاصة عند زيارتها لمناطق صعبة الوصول.
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD🌍🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning 🎉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Inspiration strikes me when I have a thought that is immediately followed by ‘ha, there’s absolutely no way I could do that’. That’s where the spark of possibility is born. A curiosity about my own potential. I was talking to a few of my friends last night and they said they couldn’t think of anything they could go out and do right now that would really scare & excite them at the same time. That got me thinking- maybe they just hadn’t taken enough time to look into what challenges them physically, creatively, etc? What do you guys think- if you could go out right now and do something crazy, what would it be? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by @fearlessandfar
One of the most beautiful aspects of social media is that there are some of you reading this who I’ve never met, we have no mutual friends and somehow I still feel like we know each other on an interesting level since we interact constantly. ❂ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There’s also so many of you who I’ve only met once. It’s amazing to have this ability to stay connected to the lives of people you’ve met along your journey. This way your time together doesn’t really have to end when you say goodbye. The healthiest way to use this place is to engage with the people who make you feel good about life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❂ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For me it’s really easy to find people on social media who I aspire to be like. Whether it’s the type of photography or aesthetics they post, the image they portray or the way they carry themselves. Get to know those people! Making real, tangible connections with each other is why this platform was created! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❂ ⠀⠀ Thanks @alexdiii for snapping this epic photo of one of my favorite places & moments in time
وأشارت ليكسي إلى أن أصعب تحد واجهته خلال رحلاتها، الإجراءات البيروقراطية في الحصول على تأشيرات الدخول، حيث أمضت سنوات وهي تحاول الحصول عليها، داخل وخارج الولايات المتحدة.
كما أكدت الرحالة الشابة أن شغفها بالسفر قد أتى من المجال الذي يعمل فيه أهلها، "السياحة والسفر"، حيث تسنى لها زيارة العديد من المدن الهامة حول العالم عندما كانت طفلة صغيرة، ومع بلوغها الـ 18 عاما، انتهت من زيارة 72 دولة.
أما اليوم فقد قدمت ليكسي أكثر من 10 آلاف دليل إلى "موسوعة غينيس العالمية"، لكي تثبت للعالم أنها حققت الرقم القياسي العالمي الجديد، لـ "الرحالة الأصغر سنا في العالم".
