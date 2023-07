مسلسل كوري شهير يثير غضب العرب.. فما السبب؟ (فيديو)

I was enjoying watching an episode of King of the Land, but when this scene came, I got angry. This is not what the Arabs look like! First, the non-Arab actor, Is it that difficult to bring an Arab actor? #KdramaOffendsTheArabs@SBS8news@YTN24@KBSnews@NetflixKR



(@jtbclove) pic.twitter.com/JujSLDqOEy