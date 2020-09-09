نجمة الواقع كيم كرداشيان تصدم متابعيها بقرار مفاجئ
كشفت ممثلة تلفزيون الواقع، كيم كرداشيان، عن قرار اتخذته ينص على أن البرنامج التلفزيوني الخاص بــ "عائلة كارداشيان" الذي يعرض منذ 14 عاما سيتوقف.
وأعلنت كرداشيان لمتابعيها عبر صفحتها على "إنستغرام": "بقلوب مثقلة، اتخذنا كعائلة القرار الصعب لنقول وداعاً لـ"كيب أب ويز ذا كرداشيانز".
وأخبرت معجبيها أن البرنامج التلفزيوني، الذي يضم أيضا شقيقتيها كلوي وكورتني، وكذلك كايلي جينر وشقيقتها كيندال، سينتهي بثه في عام 2021.
كتبت كيم: "إلى معجبينا المذهلين - بقلوب ثقيلة اتخذنا القرار الصعب كعائلة لنقول وداعا لمواكبة عائلة كرداشيان.. بعد 14 عاما، و20 موسما، ومئات الحلقات والعديد من العروض العرضية، نحن ممتنون جدًا لكم جميعًا، لكل الذين شاهدونا طوال هذه السنوات - خلال الأوقات الجيدة، والأوقات السيئة، السعادة، والدموع، وكثرة العلاقات والأطفال".
وشكرت كرداشيان جميع من ساهم في العمل معها، وجميع من شاهدها ودعمها، مضيفة أن هذا العمل غير حياتها المهنية وحياتها وحياة عائلتها بشكل كلي.
وأوضحت أن "الموسم الأخير سيبث مطلع العام المقبل 2021".
وعرض البرنامج لأول مرة في أكتوبر 2007، وأصبح لاحقا واحد من أطول المسلسلات التلفزيونية الواقعية.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim