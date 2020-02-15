شاهدوا بالصور سحر الحشرات المذهل في الصين
بعد انتقاله من أستراليا إلى جنوب الصين، سحرت الحياة البرية العذراء والطبيعة المحلية الخلابة هاوي التصوير الفوتوغرافي جون هورستمان، الذي أصبحت الحشرات وأشكالها العجيبة شغفه الرئيسي.
ويقضى هورستمان كل دقيقة فراغ من حياته يبحث عن هذه المخلوقات المذهلة في المنطقة المجاورة لمدينة بوير التي عاش فيها، ثم التقط أشكالها المذهلة وجمالاتها الساحرة بكاميرته وشارك العالم في روعة الصور التي توصل إليها بنشرها على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وهذا غيض من فيض الجماليات الساحرة التي التقط بريقها بكاميرته:
Stinging Nettle Slug #Caterpillar (Cup #Moth, Setora sp., Limacodidae) "The Clown"https://t.co/jqusxSA4Qo#insect#China#Yunnan#itchydogimages#Lepidoptera#entomologypic.twitter.com/bzfy0ROFiX— John Horstman (@sinobug) January 22, 2020
Nawab #Butterfly "Dragonhead" #Caterpillar (Charaxes (Polyura) sp., Charaxinae, Nymphalidae)https://t.co/wPqxYOCYfO#insect#China#Yunnan#itchydogimages#Lepidoptera#entomologypic.twitter.com/pQOttV7x5B— John Horstman (@sinobug) January 27, 2020
Assassin #Bug Nymph (Henricohahnia vittata, Reduviidae)https://t.co/gbDDHbQiIo#insect#China#Yunnan#entomology#Hemiptera#crypsispic.twitter.com/Ay3DPh9Evl— John Horstman (@sinobug) January 29, 2020
Lynx #Spider (Hamadruas sikkimensis, Oxyopidae), malehttps://t.co/EZgEj4XifM#China#Yunnanpic.twitter.com/GBY1xO8D7m— John Horstman (@sinobug) January 31, 2020
Gaudy Baron #Butterfly#Caterpillar (Euthalia lubentina, Limenitidinae, Nymphalidae)https://t.co/7tLarHVjWe#insect#China#Yunnan#entomology#Lepidopterapic.twitter.com/bYlGT9Nu59— John Horstman (@sinobug) February 6, 2020
Violet Gliding Hawk #Moth#Caterpillar (Ambulyx liturata, Sphingidae)https://t.co/MGFpKgQEqh#insect#China#Yunnan#entomology#Lepidoptera#itchydogimagespic.twitter.com/7cADYUtMHw— John Horstman (@sinobug) February 8, 2020
Limacodid Slug #Caterpillar (Cup #Moth, Ceratonema sp., Limacodidae) "Firecracker"https://t.co/ZjsrtO03v5#insect#China#Yunnan#entomology#Lepidopterapic.twitter.com/KPoGFQw2ho— John Horstman (@sinobug) February 8, 2020
Long-horned Orb-weaver #Spider (Macracantha arcuata, Araneidae), white morphhttps://t.co/NxZN8iMZe7#China#Yunnanpic.twitter.com/I8oEx2TGNo— John Horstman (@sinobug) February 10, 2020
Lynx #Spider, male (Hamadruas sp., Oxyopidae)https://t.co/NRvDrDbwDS#China#Yunnanpic.twitter.com/bGiEjCjvYB— John Horstman (@sinobug) February 10, 2020
Common Map #Butterfly#Caterpillar (Cyrestis thyodamas, Nymphalidae)https://t.co/l2Cgf8Ag6j#insect#China#Yunnan#entomology#Lepidopterapic.twitter.com/Tzb4VXaYYv— John Horstman (@sinobug) January 27, 2020
المصدر:Mail.ru