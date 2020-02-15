 
شاهدوا بالصور سحر الحشرات المذهل في الصين

بعد انتقاله من أستراليا إلى جنوب الصين، سحرت الحياة البرية العذراء والطبيعة المحلية الخلابة هاوي التصوير الفوتوغرافي جون هورستمان، الذي أصبحت الحشرات وأشكالها العجيبة شغفه الرئيسي.

ويقضى هورستمان كل دقيقة فراغ من حياته يبحث عن هذه المخلوقات المذهلة في المنطقة المجاورة لمدينة بوير التي عاش فيها، ثم التقط أشكالها المذهلة وجمالاتها الساحرة بكاميرته وشارك العالم في روعة الصور التي توصل إليها بنشرها على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وهذا غيض من فيض الجماليات الساحرة التي التقط بريقها بكاميرته:

المصدر:Mail.ru

