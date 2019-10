ميزة "القيادة عن بعد" لسيارات تسلا تثير ضجة في الولايات المتحدة

Soday 1 with V10 Smart Summon was working beautifully. But someone didn’t notice my M3 and made a front bumper damage. We will claim our insurances but who’s fault do you guys think it’ll be ? Should I present this videos ? @teslaownersSV@Model3Owners@LikeTeslaKim@TesLatinopic.twitter.com/fhSA78oD6C