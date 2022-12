الرباط.. 5 دول إفريقية جديدة توقع على مشروع خط غاز نيجيريا - المغرب (صور)

Today's MoU Signing in Rabat, Morocco, between Nigeria's @nnpclimited, Morocco's ONHYM and the nations of Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau & Sierra Leone, marks yet another significant step in the #NMGP project execution. #EnergyforToday#EnergyforTomorrow#DecadeofGaspic.twitter.com/tdZADkSaTu