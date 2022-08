إطلاق رحلات جوية مباشرة من الأردن إلى سوتشي الروسية

🎉🎉🎉 The first flight took place yesterday on the route #Amman-#Sochi-Sochi-Amman. Direct flights between #Jordan and Russia are organized within the framework of the international tourist project "Caravan". The project is being implemented by the NGO "Eurasian Dialogue”.🇷🇺🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/Y63Xd14Cym