سنة صعبة تنتظر شركات الطيران بسبب "كورونا"

What is the estimated impact of #COVID19? In a SARS-shaped scenario,

👉Asia-Pacific carriers: 13% full-year loss of pax demand & $27.8 bn revenue loss in 2020

👉Globally: 4.7% loss on global pax demand & $29.3 bn global revenue loss for the industry.



